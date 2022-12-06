Ctg City AL confce put off again

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 5: The triennial conference of Chattogram City Awami League(AL), scheduled for December 18, has been suspended again, without announcing a new schedule.

City AL sources, however, said that the conference would be held after holding the conferences of ward and thana units.

Triennial conferences of AL's Chattogram North and South districts were also postponed as they had failed to hold upazila conferences in due time.

The district units are required to hold annual conference once in every y three years. Chattogram City held no annual conference since 2013 and the South district unit no annual conference since 2014.









