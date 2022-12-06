Dhaka court issues warrants to nab BNP leaders Ishraque, Rizvi

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday issued warrants to arrest BNP leaders Ishraque Hossain and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in two separate cases. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain issued the warrant to arrest BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed in a case filed over torching a garbage truck of City Corporation in Tejgaon area in December 2012.

Another Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury issued warrant to arrest BNP leader and former Mayor candidate of Dhaka South City Ishraque Hossain in an arson case filed with Motijheel Police Station in November 2020.

Shah Alam, sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and information, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

In the Ishraque case, his lawyer Mohiuddin submitted a time petition stating that as he was injured being attacked allegedly by Chhatra League activists near Jagannath University when he was distributing leaflets Sunday afternoon, he is under treatment at a hospital at Badda in the capital.

After hearing the two sides, the court rejected the time petition and issued warrant against Ishraque and 12 others in the case.

In Rizvi's case, Monday was the fixed for hearing to frame charge.

BNP leader Rizvi and two others did not appear. The court cancelled their bails and issued warrants and fixed March 29 to hear whether or not charges would framed against them. Sub Inspector Anwar Hossain of Paltan Police Station submitted the charge sheet on October 23, 2017 against Fakhrul, Rizvi and seven others in the case filed over torching a garbage truck of City Corporation in Tejgaon area

In another case against Ishraque, a bus was set fire by miscreants on November 12, 2020 near Bangladesh Bank.

In this connection police filed a case with Motijheel Police Station against 24 BNP men including Ishraque.

The court sources said Ishraque Hossain walked out on bail in this case on April 12.







