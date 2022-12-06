Video
AIBL appoints Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury as new DMD

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) recently.
Prior to joining the Bank, he was the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer of Jamuna Bank. He held various important roles as Head of Corporate Banking Division, Chairman of Head Office Credit Review Committee, Chairman of Sustainable Finance Committee and Chairman of Negotiation Committee, MANCOM Member etc. at Jamuna Bank, says a press release.
During his 28 years of banking career, Chowdhury held various Senior Management positions in different capacities mainly focused in Corporate Banking, Credit Management and Branch Banking.
He started his banking career as Probationary Officer of Eastern Bank in 1995. He joined ONE Bank as AVP and Agrabad Branch Credit Head in 2000. He served as Branch Manager of Agrabad Branch for seven years and was honored with "Best Manager Award" in several years during his tenure.
He joined Jamuna Bank as Deputy Managing Director in 2020.
Chowdhury completed his Masters in Accounting from University of Chittagong. He completed CA Articleship from a reputed CA Firm Rahman Rahman Huq. He attended many Banking training and workshops in home and abroad.



