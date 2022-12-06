

Citizens Bank opens Narayanganj branch

Towfika Aftab, chair of Citizens Bank, inaugurated the branch at Bangabandhu Road recently, according to a media statement.

Masuduzzaman, director and chairman of the executive committee, Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, director and chairman of the risk management committee; members of the board of directors Mukhlesur Rahman, SK Md Iftekharul Islam, and managing director and chief executive officer of the commercial bank Mohammad Masoom were also present, it added.

Citizens Bank emerged as the 61st scheduled bank of Bangladesh.

The scheduled banks in Bangladesh operate under the full control and supervision of the Bangladesh Bank, which is empowered to do so through the Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972 and the Bank Company Act 1991. -UNB



