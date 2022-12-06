Business Events

Premier Cement Mills PLC has achieved the 22nd ICAB National Award for Best presented Annual Report-2021 under the Category of Manufacturing Sector. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP handing over award to Premier Cement Mills PLC Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque at a ceremony held in the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on Saturday.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP handing over the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) Best Corporate Award 2021 to Walton managing director and chief executive officer of Golam Murshed, for the company's contribution to electronic product manufacturing at a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka late on Thursday.