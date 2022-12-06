Citibank appoints country officer for BD



Md. Moinul Huq

New York headquartered Citibank, N. A. is the primary U.S. banking subsidiary of financial services multinational Citigroup.

As CCO, Moinul will lead the Citi franchise in Bangladesh and be responsible for the business and its governance in the country alongside building and maintaining relationships with clients, regulators, government institutions and other stakeholders.

Moinul has 25 years of experience in cash management, trade services, export agency finance, agency & trust, financial institutions, operations & technology. He first joined Citi in 2002 and took on the responsibility of leading the transaction banking business in Bangladesh in 2012.















