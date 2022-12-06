Video
Home Business

BB names Mezbaul Haque as new spokesperson

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has appointed Md Mezbaul Haque as the new spokesperson of the central bank , replacing Md Abul Kalam Azad.
At the same time, the central bank promoted him to executive director from the post of director.
The post of spokesperson is crucial for the central bank, especially during this time when financial turmoil and loan scams occurred in different banks. The spokesperson has to handle tough questions from dozens of print, electronic, and online media reporters.
The absence of a spokesperson was felt acutely in the last couple of weeks. Reporters published reports using different alternative sources. In this context, the central bank appointed Haque as the new spokesperson to improve the situation.
He has a career in the central bank for the last 26 years. Haque joined Bangladesh Bank as an Assistant Director in 1993 and pursued a bright career as a Central Banker.
He completed his M.Sc. in Statistics from Jahangirnagar University and MBA from IBA, Dhaka University.
In his central banking career, he has worked as Director of the Payment Systems Department and was a change maker in policy and supervision of national payment systems and the Fintech sector.
He also acted as a driving force in the automation of core banking system, ERP, Networking of the central bank, and other related services. Prior to it, he added value with his work in On-site Foreign Exchange and Vigilance Inspection in the Banking sector. He also worked in off-site bank supervision and was a key team member in implementing CAMELS rating and Risk-based Capital requirements in the Banking sector.
Haque is associated with various training and affiliation programs as well. He is a visiting faculty at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA), Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and other Private Universities.    -UNB


