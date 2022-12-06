Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second day on Monday as the dominanat small investors continued to sell their sharers mostly of insurance sectors.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse DSE, slid by 12 points or 0.19 percent to settle at 6,212. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 4.08 points or 0.29 percent to settle at 1,359., DS30, the blue-chip index, also shed 0.43 points or 0.38 percent to close at 2,198.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, however, rose on DSE to Tk 344.8 crore from Tk 313.5 crore on the previous day. Of the issues traded, 23 advanced, 55 declined, and 221 did not see any price movement.

Bashundhara paper topped the trade. The shares of the company were traded worth Tk 20.34 crore. Genex Infosys is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 19.26 crore. Amara Network has moved up to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 18.97 crore.

Other companies on the top list of transactions include Orion Pharma, Orion Infusion, Navana Pharma, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, ADN Telecom and Agni Systems.

On this day, Orion Infusion's share price increased the most. The closing price of Orion Infusion on Sunday was Tk 527.50 on the previous working day. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 567. The share price of the company increased by Tk 39.50 or 7.48 per cent.

Other top gainers on the DSE include ADN Telecom 6.92 per cent, BD Thai Food 3.95 per cent, Agni Systems 3.89 per cent, Sonali Ansh 2.16 per cent, Shahjalal Islami Bank 2.10 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 1 .80 per cent, BDCOM 1.34 per cent, Amra Technology 1.26 per cent and Bata Sue 1.02 per cent.

On the day, the share price of Jute Spinners fell the most. The closing price of jute spinners was Tk 232.40 on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 216. The share price of the company fell by Tk 16.40 or 7.05 per cent. With this, the company topped the DSE price decline list.

Other top decliners on the DSE included Paper Processing 5.48 per cent, Navana Pharma 5.43 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 5.30 per cent, Gemini Sea-Food 4.96 per cent, Reliance Insurance 4.91 per cent, K&Q 4.64 per cent, Orion Pharma 4.58 per cent, Monospool Paper 4.56 per cent and Padma Life Insurance 4.38 per cent.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 76 points. Tk 3.35 crore was transacted in the market. 15 of the 129 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 42 has decreased and the price of 72 has remained unchanged.













