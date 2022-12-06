Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets

SINGAPORE, Dec 5: Oil prices edged up Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend, though the partial easing in policies sowed confusion across the country on Monday.

While prices rose as much as 2 percent earlier in the day, both the Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts have since pared some gains. Brent crude futures were last up 49 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86.06 a barrel at 0700 GMT, while WTI crude futures gained 51 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $80.49 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023. -Reuters













