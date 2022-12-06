10 trade associations selected for textile awards

A total of 10 trade bodies have been selected for awards for their contribution to development of the country's textiles sector, said Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Sunday.

"The government will award 10 trade bodies this year for their immense contribution to the development of the country's textiles sector," he said at a press briefing at the conference room of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in the city.

The trade bodies selected for awards are: Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA), Bangladesh Specialised Textile Mills and Powerloom Industries Association (BSTMPIA), Bangladesh Cotton Association (BCA), Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA), Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMA), Bangladesh Textiles University (BUTEX), Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPME) and Bangladesh Weavers Association or Bangladesh Tanti Samity).

He said that the awards would be given in recognition of efforts to help enhance their export and develop and expand the textiles sector. Earlier the government announced December 4 as the National Textiles Day.

The textiles sector is contributing a lot towards socio-economic development of the country. The minister said that at present around five million people (about 80 per cent are women) have been employed in the textiles sector.

He said that the government took initiatives for development of the country's textiles sector including its modernisation.

He further said that the main event on National Textiles Day world be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on January 12 next year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest while commerce minister Tipu Munshi and others are also expected to attend the event that will give awards to the 10 entities for their contributions to the development of textiles sector.

Textiles and jute secretary Md Abdur Rouf and Director General of Department of Textiles Md Nuruzzaman were present, among others, at the press briefing.













