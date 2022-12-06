NBR announces names of 10 top VAT payers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) announced names of nine firms, who paid the highest amounts in value added tax (VAT) to the national exchequer in fiscal year 2020-21.

Two mobile financial service providers, bKash and Nagad, topped the list, according to a notification. IFIC Bank is another entity that was one of the top three highest VAT paying entities.

In manufacturing sector, Olympic Industries, one of the biggest biscuit makers, topped the list followed by drug maker The Ibne Sina and Social Marketing Company Enterprise, which is well known for its oral saline. In trading category, the NBR said electronics giant Walton and supermarket chains Agora and Unimart were the highest VAT depositors. The NBR also announced the names of 120 businesses which came up as top VAT payers at district levels.

In Dhaka, the NBR named 22 companies as the highest VAT payers in three categories-- manufacturing, trading and services.

Of those, Eskayef Pharmaceuticals, Fair Electronics, Orion Infrastructure, Hamco Corporation and Edison Industries were named as the highest VAT payers at the Dhaka district level of the VAT administration.

The NBR has been making public names of top VAT depositing entities in line with a policy framed in 2005 to encourage compliance among businesses.

The policy states that a firm would qualify if it pays 10 per cent higher VAT than in the previous fiscal year. The revenue authority is expected to honour the top VAT paying firms through a ceremony next week.

















