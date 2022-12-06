Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR announces names of 10 top VAT payers

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) announced names of nine firms, who paid the highest amounts in value added tax (VAT) to the national exchequer in fiscal year 2020-21.
Two mobile financial service providers, bKash and Nagad, topped the list, according to a notification. IFIC Bank is another entity that was one of the top three highest VAT paying entities.
In manufacturing sector, Olympic Industries, one of the biggest biscuit makers, topped the list followed by drug maker The Ibne Sina and Social Marketing Company Enterprise, which is well known for its oral saline. In trading category, the NBR said electronics giant Walton and supermarket chains Agora and Unimart were the highest VAT depositors. The NBR also announced the names of 120 businesses which came up as top VAT payers at district levels.
In Dhaka, the NBR named 22 companies as the highest VAT payers in three categories-- manufacturing, trading and services.
Of those, Eskayef Pharmaceuticals, Fair Electronics, Orion Infrastructure, Hamco Corporation and Edison Industries were named as the highest VAT payers at the Dhaka district level of the VAT administration.
The NBR has been making public names of top VAT depositing entities in line with a policy framed in 2005 to encourage compliance among businesses.
The policy states that a firm would qualify if it pays 10 per cent higher VAT than in the previous fiscal year. The revenue authority is expected to honour the top VAT paying firms through a ceremony next week.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mitsubishi Power wins deal to set up 55MW plant in Indonesia
Nagad holds anti-money laundering workshops
BRTA-approved maiden Walton e-bike hits market
Bengal Commercial Bank gives loan at SME Product Fair
NCC Bank extends medical services for its credit cardholders
Sonali Life Insurance holds 500 Crore Celebration
Sony-Smart showroom inaugurated at Chashara, Narayanganj
realme smartphone C33 buyers to get 20GB internet for free


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft