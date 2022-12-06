BGMEA wants faster, easier services from customs houses



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan along with his associates (3rd from right) meets with Dhaka Custom Commissioner AKM Nurul Huda Azad and his colleagues at the Customs House in Dhaka on Sunday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said: "Given the stiff competition in the global apparel market, the shorter lead time will help readymade garments (RMG) factories become more competitive in the export market. If custom clearance procedures are made more simplified and quicker, it will save time in shipping export goods."

Faruque had a meeting with AKM Nurul Huda Azad, commissioner of Dhaka Custom House, Sunday.

BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib; Dhaka Custom House additional commissioners Kazi Farid Uddin, and Md Moshiur Rahman were also present at the meeting held in Dhaka.

They discussed issues related to the RMG industry, particularly the problems faced by RMG exporters regarding custom house services.

Faruque said the RMG industry has set a target of earing $100 billion from exports by 2030, which requires a holistic approach and support from the government.

"As we are aiming for higher growth to increase our global market share in the coming days, faster and easier import-export services will be required to reduce lead time and cost," he added.

Nurul assured of the BGMEA of their cooperation and support in this regard. -UNB









The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged Custom House to deliver faster and more simplified services to apparel exporters.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said: "Given the stiff competition in the global apparel market, the shorter lead time will help readymade garments (RMG) factories become more competitive in the export market. If custom clearance procedures are made more simplified and quicker, it will save time in shipping export goods."Faruque had a meeting with AKM Nurul Huda Azad, commissioner of Dhaka Custom House, Sunday.BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib; Dhaka Custom House additional commissioners Kazi Farid Uddin, and Md Moshiur Rahman were also present at the meeting held in Dhaka.They discussed issues related to the RMG industry, particularly the problems faced by RMG exporters regarding custom house services.Faruque said the RMG industry has set a target of earing $100 billion from exports by 2030, which requires a holistic approach and support from the government."As we are aiming for higher growth to increase our global market share in the coming days, faster and easier import-export services will be required to reduce lead time and cost," he added.Nurul assured of the BGMEA of their cooperation and support in this regard. -UNB