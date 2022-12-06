Apollo Imperial Hospital starts health services in Ctg



CHATTOGRAM, Dec 5: Apollo Imperial Hospital, a joint venture of the Imperial Hospital in Chattogram and Apollo Hospital Group of India, has started its medical services in the port city on Saturday.Lands Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP was the chief guest on the occasion while Education Deputy Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfal, MP was the special guests.Founder Chairman Prof. Dr. Rabiul Hossain gave a welcome speech on the occasion.Managing Director Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Board Member MA Malek, Group Oncology International President Dinesh Madhban, Apollo Partner Hospital CEO Devison PK, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce Industries President Mahbubul Alam, journalist and columnist Abul Momen, Dr Faisal Ahmed and other board members spoke on the event.Chairman of the institution, Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain said, "Through partnership with Apollo Hospital, we hope to be able to provide better treatment to the large population of Bangladesh. Through this agreement, the developed world will be able to jointly receive diagnosis, treatment and follow-up through telemedicine services."Dinesh Madhavan, President of Oncology International said, "We are proud of this partnership with Imperial Hospital."Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP said that no government has looked at the health department with such sensitivity and sincerity in the medical sector. He expressed hope that the country's large population would get better medical care at Apollo Imperial.Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufal, MP said that the contract at Apollo Imperial has created a new chapter in healthcare with expected standards.