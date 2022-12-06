Nurul Qayyum Khan re-elected as BICDA President



Nurul Qayyum Khan

Khan is also the President of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association and Chairman of Qns Container Services Ltd, Qns Shipping Logistics Ltd and Qns Enterprise Ltd.

He was former vice president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and industry, former director of Chittagong Stock Exchange and Sonali Bank.

The BICDA members also elected Jowher Rizvi elected as Senior Vice President while Al- Haj Khalilur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahaman, Haji Mohammad Hossain and Imran Fahim Noor as Vice Presidents.











