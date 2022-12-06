Video
BSEC Chairman Tells ERF Seminar

Commodity exchange will halt money laundering

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Commodity exchange trading once introduced in the country would eliminate the scope for under invoicing and over invoicing and helps to stop money laundering, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam Monday.
"Work is going on to introduce commodity exchange in the bourse. If commodity exchange is introduced, then it will be possible to see both the international market price and scenario in the local market," he said.
He said in a seminar titled "The problems and potentials of capital market in Bangladesh" while speaking as chief guest. Organized by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF), the seminar was held at the ERF auditorium in the capital's Paltan area.
Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Md Eunusur Rahman, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Chairman Asif Ibrahim, Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) former President Azam J Chowdhury and Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) vice president Md Moniruzzaman spoke on the occasion. ERF general secretary SM Rashedul Islam moderated the seminar.
The BSEC Chairman said, Bangladesh was working hard to accommodate suitable workforce in better jobs with higher salaries. But, Ukraine war has impacted on the global economy. Russian oil and gas supply to Europe has largely halted and export of food grains also halted.
It has also created an unusual situation in Bangladesh impacting electricity generation to cause severe load shedding. Food price has also soared and people have been asked to remain prepared to face dire situation.
Turning to capital market, BSEC chairman said institutional investors occupy around 80 to 90 percent of capital market across the globe, but in Bangladesh around 80 percent investors in the capital market are small investors.
"We need to take necessary measures to give protection to the small investors. That's why we've taken a temporary measure through floor price. But, it's not a permanent measure," he added.
DSE Chairman Eunusur Rahman said the number of knowledgeable investors in the country is very small. We often make investment taking advice from others. This is a big challenge for us. Besides, the number of institutional investors and skilled workforce is also less here.
CSE Chairman Asif Ibrahim said there is no commodity exchange in Bangladesh, which we should have We'll ink an agreement very soon with the Indian multi commodity exchange, he said.
We've already sent the draft rules to BSEC in this regard. If we get approval, then hopefully we'll be able to launch here commodity exchange,"
Former ERF president Sultan Mahmud and general secretary Ziaur Rahman spoke, among others, on the occasion.


