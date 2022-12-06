Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nov inflation slides to 8.85pc on subsidized food, higher veg output

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The point-to-point inflation slightly dropped for three straight months and it stood at 8.85 per cent in November.
The decline was mainly due to the ease of fuel prices in global market, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh is providing subsidised essential food items and a surplus of winter vegetables helped avoid any food scarcity, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while talking to reporters at Secretariat on Monday.
However, the non-food inflation increased by 1.07 per cent and stood at 10.31 per cent in last month    from 9.98 per cent in October, the latest report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said.
In October, inflation rate was 8.91 per cent while September saw an inflation rate of 9.1 per cent. A fresh fuel price hike in August drove the point to point inflation at a decade-highest point at 9.52 per cent. It dropped by 0.61 per cent in the last two months.
Officials have been predicting that during winter season and the government's strict market regulation may eased inflation further in coming months and in the first quarter in coming year it will be stabilized.
At growing prices of consumers essentials there were highest inflation in the month of August which was a decade highest.
The government is providing policy supports in reducing import duty on several items and it started giving results that prices of some essentials are on decline. Though prices of edible oil, sugar and many  types of protein sources are still high, the overall inflation is declining.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mitsubishi Power wins deal to set up 55MW plant in Indonesia
Nagad holds anti-money laundering workshops
BRTA-approved maiden Walton e-bike hits market
Bengal Commercial Bank gives loan at SME Product Fair
NCC Bank extends medical services for its credit cardholders
Sonali Life Insurance holds 500 Crore Celebration
Sony-Smart showroom inaugurated at Chashara, Narayanganj
realme smartphone C33 buyers to get 20GB internet for free


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft