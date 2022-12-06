Nov inflation slides to 8.85pc on subsidized food, higher veg output

The point-to-point inflation slightly dropped for three straight months and it stood at 8.85 per cent in November.

The decline was mainly due to the ease of fuel prices in global market, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh is providing subsidised essential food items and a surplus of winter vegetables helped avoid any food scarcity, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while talking to reporters at Secretariat on Monday.

However, the non-food inflation increased by 1.07 per cent and stood at 10.31 per cent in last month from 9.98 per cent in October, the latest report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said.

In October, inflation rate was 8.91 per cent while September saw an inflation rate of 9.1 per cent. A fresh fuel price hike in August drove the point to point inflation at a decade-highest point at 9.52 per cent. It dropped by 0.61 per cent in the last two months.

Officials have been predicting that during winter season and the government's strict market regulation may eased inflation further in coming months and in the first quarter in coming year it will be stabilized.

At growing prices of consumers essentials there were highest inflation in the month of August which was a decade highest.

The government is providing policy supports in reducing import duty on several items and it started giving results that prices of some essentials are on decline. Though prices of edible oil, sugar and many types of protein sources are still high, the overall inflation is declining.









