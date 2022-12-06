Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World Cup is my obsession says Mbappe

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

DOHA, DEC 5: Kylian Mbappe said Sunday he dreamed of winning the World Cup for a second time after his brace helped France to a 3-1 win over Poland  which advanced the holders to the quarter-finals in Qatar.
"Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it's the competition of my dreams," said the 23-year-old who burst onto the global stage by starring when France won the title in Russia four years ago.
"I have built my season around this competition and around being ready both physically and mentally for it.
"I wanted to come here ready and so far things are going well, but we are still a long way from the objective we set and that I set."
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar now has five goals in just four games at the tournament and is already France's second-top scorer ever at the World Cup with nine goals in 11 appearances overall.
Only Just Fontaine, who scored an incredible 13 times at the 1958 tournament in Sweden, has more World Cup goals for France.
However Mbappe insisted he was not bothered about the prospect of winning the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.
"The only objective for me is to win the World Cup which means now to win the quarter-final," said Mbappe, who also set up the opening goal against Poland for Olivier Giroud.
"That is what I am dreaming of. I didn't come here to win the Golden Ball. That is not why I am here. I am here to win and help the French national team."
While the veteran Giroud netted his 52nd international goal to move past Thierry Henry and become France's all-time top scorer, Mbappe was once again France's outstanding player. He had been named man of the match in France's opening two wins over Australia and Denmark only to shun his post-match media duties, exposing the French Football Federation to a fine from FIFA as a result.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup is my obsession says Mbappe
Lewandowski coy on Poland future after WC exit
Spain's fate at Unai Simon's feet in Morocco clash
Sterling to return home from World Cup after armed break-in
'He'll come home': Pele's daughters reassure fans of ill football icon
England's Livingstone out of Pakistan tour with knee injury
England shine in fading light to win first Pakistan Test
Uttara FC notch win in Women's Football


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft