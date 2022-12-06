Video
Lewandowski coy on Poland future after WC exit

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

DOHA, DEC 5: Poland captain Robert Lewandowski refused to confirm if he had played his last ever game at the World Cup after his side were knocked out of the tournament in Qatar in a 3-1 last-16 defeat by France on Sunday.
Barcelona striker Lewandowski scored a late consolation from the penalty spot for a Poland side who were outclassed by the fearsome French attack in Doha.
He will be almost 38 by the time the next World Cup comes around in North America in 2026 but he suggested that issues beyond his physical condition were more likely to see him end his international career.
"Physically I'm not afraid of this but we have so many different things outside of football, whether your happiness is still there and what's going on around so it's tough to say now," admitted the former Bayern Munich striker.
"From the sporting side I'm not afraid but there are different things that altogether can decide whether it will be the last one or not."
Lewandowski has enjoyed a prolific career for club and country but had never scored a World Cup goal until he netted in Poland's group stage win over Saudi Arabia -- he even missed a penalty in their opening draw with Mexico.    -AFP


