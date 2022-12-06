Video
England shine in fading light to win first Pakistan Test

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

RAWALPINDI, DEC 6: Fast bowlers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece as England pulled off an exciting 74-run win over Pakistan Monday in the first Test in Rawalpindi.
Anderson took 4-36 and Robinson 4-50 on a placid Rawalpindi Stadium pitch to dismiss Pakistan for 268, with the stadium floodlights glowing as daylight faded.
Pakistan's last pair of Naseem Shah (six) and Mohammad Ali (nought) defied England for 35 minutes and 8.5 overs before spinner Jack Leach trapped Naseem leg-before, leaving England players ecstatic.
The win -- giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series -- embellished England's newly adopted "Bazball" cricket, an aggressive style taken from the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.
Skipper Ben Stokes was also active throughout the day, keeping unrelenting pressure on the Pakistan batters with close-set fields and intelligent bowling changes.
The win is England's seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year.
It was achieved after dangling the carrot-like target of 343 runs for Pakistan to win in a possible 130 overs.
For a while, they had their chance.
At tea, Pakistan were 257-5 -- needing 86 runs to win in an intriguing last session.
England needed five wickets, and Robinson struck in the fourth over after the break, trapping Agha Salman leg-before for 30.
In his next over he claimed Azhar Ali for 40 to bring England close to victory.
At the other end, Anderson removed Zahid Mahmood (one) and Haris Rauf (nought) in the same over as four wickets fell for just seven runs.    -AFP


