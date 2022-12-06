Video
Uttara FC notch win in Women's Football

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Sadia Akter scored a brace as Uttara Football Club Limited blanked old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club Limited by 4-0 goals in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
Apart from Sadia's two goals in the 28th and 84th minutes in the match, Lipi Akter and Rojena Akter supported her with a lone goal apiece in the 61st and 85th minutes for Uttara FC in the one-sided affairs.
Earlier in the day's first match, Siraj Smriti Sangsad also registered an overwhelming 5-0 goals victory over Dhaka Rangers Football Club held at the same venue.
In the day's match, Joynob Bibi Rita and Thuinuye Marma scored two goals each in the 7th and 36th, 78th and 90+2nd minutes respectively for Siraj Smriti Sangsad.    -BSS


