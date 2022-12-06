Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara Kings clinch Independence Cup title

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Bashundhara Kings clinched title of the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup football when they beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 4-2 goals in penalty shootout in the exciting final match held on Monday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
The match rolled into a tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a 2-2 goal draw.
In the regulation time, Brazilian midfielder Miguel and his compatriot Robson scored one goal each for Bashundhara in the first and 45th minutes respectively while Nigerian striker Mfon Sunday Udoh and midfielder Charles Didier netted one goal apiece for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the 12th and 32nd minutes respectively.
Anisur Ragman of Bashundhara Kings was named the player of the final for his impressive performance in the match while Brazilian forward Dorielton of the same team received the highest scorer award of the competition.
Besides, third place finishers Abahani Limited Dhaka received the fair play trophy.
Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat, Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) Vice-President Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, Cumilla District Police Super Abdul Mannan, BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, among others, were present in the prize distribution ceremony.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings stormed into final of the tournament beating ten men Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-1 goals in the second semifinal.
While Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra reached final of the tournament defeating defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka by 3-2 goals in the exciting first semifinal match. BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup is my obsession says Mbappe
Lewandowski coy on Poland future after WC exit
Spain's fate at Unai Simon's feet in Morocco clash
Sterling to return home from World Cup after armed break-in
'He'll come home': Pele's daughters reassure fans of ill football icon
England's Livingstone out of Pakistan tour with knee injury
England shine in fading light to win first Pakistan Test
Uttara FC notch win in Women's Football


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft