Bashundhara Kings clinch Independence Cup title

Bashundhara Kings clinched title of the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup football when they beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 4-2 goals in penalty shootout in the exciting final match held on Monday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The match rolled into a tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a 2-2 goal draw.

In the regulation time, Brazilian midfielder Miguel and his compatriot Robson scored one goal each for Bashundhara in the first and 45th minutes respectively while Nigerian striker Mfon Sunday Udoh and midfielder Charles Didier netted one goal apiece for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the 12th and 32nd minutes respectively.

Anisur Ragman of Bashundhara Kings was named the player of the final for his impressive performance in the match while Brazilian forward Dorielton of the same team received the highest scorer award of the competition.

Besides, third place finishers Abahani Limited Dhaka received the fair play trophy.

Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat, Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) Vice-President Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, Cumilla District Police Super Abdul Mannan, BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, among others, were present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings stormed into final of the tournament beating ten men Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-1 goals in the second semifinal.

While Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra reached final of the tournament defeating defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka by 3-2 goals in the exciting first semifinal match. BSS















