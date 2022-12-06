Video
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022
India fined for slow over-rate

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Indian players 80 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate during their clash against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 4. The ICC confirmed the news officially on Monday.
According to the ICC media release, India were ruled to be four overs short of their target and imposed the sanction by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.
In accordance with the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over fallen short.
India captain Rohit Sharma accepted the offence after on-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel leveled the charge.
India suffered a one-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Mirpur, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz seeing the home side through with a nerveless unbeaten 38 standing record 51-run 10th wicket's partnership with Mustafizur Rahman.
The two sides lock horns tomorrow in the 2nd clash of the series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka while the third and final match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10, before competing in two ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Tests.


