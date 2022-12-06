Video
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal-Switzerland melee tonight

Neighbouring Morocco, Spain competing for last eight

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
MAHTAB UDDIN

Portugal-Switzerland melee tonight

Portugal-Switzerland melee tonight

Group-H Portugal will engage with Group-G runner-up Switzerland in the round of 16 at 1:00 am after Tuesday midnight at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's second-largest city in the southern part of the municipality of Al Daayen.
Before this match, Group-F champion Morocco and Group-E runner-up Spain will engage in today's first match at 9:00 pm today (Tuesday) for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Education City Stadium located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation's Education City in Ar-Rayyan.
Whoever wins the first match tonight between Morocco and Spain will face the winner of the second match between Portugal and Switzerland in the quarterfinals. That quarterfinal match will be played on 10 December at 9:00 pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Portugal came to play in the last 16 as the champion of Group-H. The FIFA ranked-nine team is playing the final round of the tournament for the eighth time and is yet to clinch the trophy. The best the team did in the tournament was placing third place in 1966. The fans had been longing for the team's first trophy for so many years.
The Swiss are the runner-up of Group-G. The team is playing in the tournament for the 12th time now. Its best run in any of the editions of the tournament was playing the Quarter-finals thrice, in 1934, 1938, and 1954. Will the Swiss be able to write a new history this time? Well, That's a question that can only be answered after the match tonight.
The statistics is favouring the Swiss as they had won 11 matches against Portugal, playing a total of 25 matches. The Portuguese won nine engagements. Five matches saw ties. But, in recent times, the two meet twice in the UEFA Nations League where each one had beaten the other once. In the UEFA Nations League on 5 June this year, the Portuguese won the first match over the Swiss by 4-0. But, few days later, the Swiss took revenge on the opponents by defeating them in a 1-0 match on 12 June.
Morocco and Spain are neighbouring countries. The two shares a border of 18.5 km. The historic Strait of Gibraltar (Jabal Tariq: Mountain of Tariq) lies in the territorial waters of Morocco, Spain, and the territory of Gibraltar.
Historically, the two nations share blood as well. Andalusians and the Moriscos (Little Moor) are descended from Spanish Muslims who were first forced to convert to Christianity after the Muslims were dethroned at the end of 1492, and were expelled from the Iberian peninsula (Spain and Portugal) in the early seventeenth century by the then rulers. These Spanish Muslims then settled in Morocco and cultivated nearby regions.
Among the neighbours, Morocco secured the knockout round as Group-F champion and Spain as Group-E runner-up. In the FIFA ranking, Morocco is 22 while Spain is seven.
Morocco is playing in the tournament for the sixth time now while it is the 16th time for Spain. The Moroccans had played the Round of 16 once in 1986. It was their best run in the event. The Spanish, on the contrary, had won the trophy once in 2010.
The statistics favour Spain as playing three matches, the Spanish boys won two while the other was a draw. They last met in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia and that match saw a 2-2 stalemate.
In the meantime, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, and England had confirmed the quarterfinals eliminating their rivals in the round of 16. Monday night's matches will decide two more while the Tuesday matches will decide the complete line-up of the last eight.








« PreviousNext »

