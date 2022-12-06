Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Gave list of products to Moscow for access to Russian market: Jaishankar

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

NEW DELHI, Dec 5: India gave a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday, as India seeks to narrow a growing trade deficit with Russia at a time when Moscow faces acute shortages of some crucial materials following Western        sanctions.
Reuters reported last week that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeeze its ability to keep vital industries running.
Russia has been India's largest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for Indian pharmaceuticals. But with India's purchases of Russian oil soaring and coal and fertiliser shipments also strong, the South Asian nation is looking for ways to rebalance trade.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gave list of products to Moscow for access to Russian market: Jaishankar
Russia to provide petrol, diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates: Minister
Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation but holds fire on far-right cabinet
Russian oil cap begins, trying to pressure Putin on Ukraine
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Polling officials collect electronic voting machines (EVM), voter verifiable paper audit trail
Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
IS claims attack on Pakistani envoy in Kabul


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft