More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

This picture shows damaged houses following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on December 5, 2022. Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on December 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly one year after its last major eruption killed dozens. photo : AFP

LUMAJANG, Dec 5: Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano.
More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centres after the highest mountain on the country's main island of Java erupted early morning Sunday.
"The military, police, local disaster and village officials keep evacuating people in Curah Kobokan where the hot ash cloud and cold lava might travel," Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, told local television.
"So far the total number of evacuees is 2,489."
Officials have announced a state of emergency for the next two weeks and authorities have been distributing free masks to protect against ash in the air while setting up public kitchens for evacuees.    -AFP


