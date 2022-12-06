Countryside Events

MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu has been elected as the president of the newly formed Mymensingh Metropolitan Unit of Awami League. He was accorded a reception in Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium in the city on Sunday afternoon in this regard. MCC Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali presided over the programme. The City Corporation Panel Mayor-2 Md Mahbubur Rahman, Panel Mayor-3 Samima Akhter, councillors, councillors of reserved constituencies, Acting Secretary Annapurna Debnath, and Regional Executive Officers Rafikuzzaman and Dipayan Das Shubo were also present at that time. The photo shows Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu receiving a crest from the guests. photo: observerA preparatory meeting on the celebration of the Victory Day-2022 was held at Nawabganj Upazila Parishad in Dinajpur on Sunday. The upazila administration organized the meeting with UNO MM Ashiq Reza in the chair. AC Land Qamruzzaman Sarker, Nawabganj Police Station OC Ferdous Wahid and Upazila Agriculture Officer Prasenjit Talukder were also present at the programme. photo: observerA training programme on potato production without cultivation was organized and potato seeds were distributed among 170 farmers in Batiaghata Upazila of Khulna on Monday. Batiaghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Rabiul Islam attended the chief guest at the programme. Agriculturalist Monwar Hossain from International Potato Centre and Durgapada Sarker from Pradipan Training Project were present there as trainers. photo: observerA total of 13 teachers joined Lalmohan Government Shahbazpur College in Bhola after passing 40th BCS. The newly joined teachers were accorded reception on Sunday. The teachers also greeted college principal Professor Dr Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Molla at his office. College Teachers' Parishad GS Bidhan Kumar Halder were also present there. photo: observer