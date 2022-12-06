Winter clothes distributed in Laxmipur, Naogaon

Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit poor and destitute people in two districts- Laxmipur and Naogaon, in two days.

LAXMIPUR: Winter clothes were distributed among orphan and destitute people in the district on Sunday.

District Juba League organized the distribution programme to mark the 84th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani, founding chairman of Juba League.

Former Joint Convener of District Juba League Bayezid Bhuiyan distributed the winter clothes among needy people in different areas of the district.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Blankets were distributed among 200 poor and destitute people in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Abu Rashid Imam (ARI) Social Welfare Foundation distributed the blankets among the destitute people on Borotha DI Fazil Madrasa Field under Aranagar Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

Borotha Unit of ARI Foundation organized the programme.

Additional Superintend of Police (Patnitala Circle) Mohammad Aftab Uddin was present as the chief guest while Md Abu Rashed Imam was in the chair.

Tawfiq Imroz conducted the programme.

Dhamoirhat Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali, Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Mozammel Haque Kazi, Aranagar Union Parishad Chairman Md Mosaddekur Rahman, and Acting Principal of Borotha DI Fazil Madrasa Md Mizanur Rahman, among others, were also present during the distribution.









