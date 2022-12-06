Five found dead in four dists

Five people including two minor children and a pregnant woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Pirojpur, Cox's Bazar and Chapainawabganj, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of an ethnic man in Tarash Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lalon Baraik, 38, son of late Jyotish Baraik, a resident of Sangui Dakshinpara Village under Madhainagar Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Lalon went out of the house on Saturday night. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body hanging from a branch of a mango tree at around 6am on Sunday informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members claimed that Lalon had no reason to commit suicide. He might have been murdered. They demanded justice over the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as A Rahman Shikder, 22, son of A Sattar Shikder, a resident of Uttar Charail Village in Kathalia Upazila of Jhalakati District.

Police sources said A Rahman Shikder drank poison at his home at Kathalia in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to neighbouring Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria PS in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS Md Ashiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the bodies of two Rohingya children from a pond in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Raiyan, 8, son of Md Iliyas, and Absar Mia, 9, son of Md Ismail. They were residents of Balukhali Camp in the upazila.

Local sources said Raiyan and Absar went missing on Friday afternoon. Later on, some passersby spotted the bodies of the minor boys floating water in a pond nearby the camp on Saturday afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind their death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A seven-month pregnant woman was found dead in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Eliza, 20, wife of Akher Ali, 25, a resident of Udaynagar area under Rohanpur Municipality in the upazila.

Police on Saturday arrested Akhter Ali for questioning in this connection.

Earlier, police recovered the body of the housewife, who died mysteriously on Friday afternoon, from her husband's house at night.

The deceased woman got married about two years back. She was a twefth grader at Rohanpur Women's College.

Rahanpur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Nazmul Haque said the housewife was taken to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex by her husband's family members on Friday afternoon in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared Eliza dead.

The family members of Akhter Ali told the doctor that she was electrocuted.

Meanwhile, police came to know from the deceased's neighbours that her hanging body was brought down.

Later on, the body of Eliza was recovered from her husband's house at night and sent to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.







