Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:27 AM
Disabled students get wheelchairs at Betagi

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Dec 5: Disabled students of Betagi Upazila in the district have been given wheelchairs and winter clothes as well as school dresses on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disablities-2022.
Dakshin Koruna Buddhi Protibondi and Autistic Biddaloy in Betagi Upazila of the district organized the distribution programme in Buramajumdar Union on Monday.
The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Director of Barguna District Social Welfare Office Md Sohidul Islam.
Betagi Upazila Parishad Chairman Masudur Rahman Forkan joined the programme as the chief guest while head teacher of Dakshin Koruna Buddhi Protibondi and Autistic Biddaloy in the upazila Abdus Subhan was in the chair.
Besides, District Social Welfare Office Assistant Director Md Yusuf Ali, and District Disability Officer Sanjay, among other officials, were also present on the occasion at that time.
At that time, the guests distributed wheelchairs among 16 disabled students as well as winter clothes and school dresses among 50 others.


