Genuine farmers affected for illegal irrigation pumps

MEHERPUR, Dec 5: Farmers in Gangni Upazila of the district have been perplexed due to irregular activities of the irrigation officer of Small Irrigation Project (SIP) of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC).

Genuine irrigation pump owners are in trouble due to setting-up of illegal irrigation pumps everywhere, managing permission of setting up pumps through bribery.

Different government projects of crores of Taka are at risk due to such unplanned irrigation pumps.

SIP managers and farmers have submitted written complaints to different departments in this connection. But complainants are in more trouble for not getting any response from authorities concerned.

According to sources, new licences are being approved in the same irrigation scheme area in exchange of money. The irrigation pump owners who got the new approval are making drains under the old scheme.

Old and new owners are getting involved in dispute over allowing irrigation pumps in the same place where irrigation pumps are not needed.

A situation of extreme conflict is prevailing among them. At any time the cultivators can get into bloody clashes.

Allegedly, Deputy Assistant Engineer of the BADC's SIP-Gangni Shyamal Hossain is extorting lakhs of Taka from farmers in giving licences through brokers. He is also collecting interests from various works including increasing cusecs in irrigation pumps.

Under Mujibnagar Agricultural Development Irrigation Project of the Ministry of Agriculture, there is instruction to install various types of irrigation pumps including Low Lift Pumps (LLP) along the Mathabhanga River at Gangni.

Under this project, there are LLP irrigation pumps for taking water from the Mathabhanga River at Kazipur to Bholadanga Village for irrigation.

In the last year, irrigation canals and risers of the pumps were constructed. Most of these risers have become useless. The risers are now a thorn in the throat of the farmers as they are constructed with low-quality materials.

Gangni office supervised the construction work and undertook the work.

Even though Deputy Assistant Engineer Shyamal Hossain was informed about the issue of low-quality construction materials, he did not pay heed.

When asked, Shyamal Hossain said, the contractor's security has been deposited; if the work is not good, the security can be deducted. According to written complaints by the irrigation managers, Shyamal Hossain approved an irrigation pump in the name of a person, Laltu Mia, within a distance of 500 feet next to the irrigation pump of Golam Mostafa, the irrigation pump owner of Harabhanga Village. Similarly, an irrigation pump of a person, Ambia Khatun, was approved within 200 feet away from Osman Ali's irrigation pump of Bholadanga Village. These two irrigation pumps are allowed irregularly without complying with the specified distance. Shyamal Hossain took a bribe of Tk 60,000 from Osman Ali to cancel the licence of Ambia Khatun, according to the complaint.

Already the irrigation pump construction work of Saidul Islam in Mohammadpur Village has been completed. But the electricity connection has not been launched. At one stage, the irrigation pump of a person, Liaquat Ali, was installed next to Saidul Islam's irrigation pump, for which farmer Saidul Islam is in extreme trouble.

Shyamal Hossain established contact with the intending farmers through his selected people for giving approval of installing the pumps; and the farmers under the irrigation pump are facing various problems due to his misdeed.

But, when contacted, he claimed, this allegation is false, and said, everything is being done according to the rules.

A separate complaint by the victims is sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and related departments. Victims hope that they will get justice.





