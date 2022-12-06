Russell’s viper recovered in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Dec 5: A Russell's viper snake was recovered from a field in Biral Upazila of the district.

The snake was found in a mustard field on the bank of the Tulai River under Bhandara Union in the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

Mohsin Ali, in-charge of SFPC of Biral Upazila of Bangladesh Forest Department, rescued the snake. After the rescue, the snake was kept in Dharmapur Forest Office of the upazila.

In this regard, Mohsin Ali said that local farmer Nur Islam saw an unfamiliar snake in his mustard field and informed the Forest Department. Later on, it was recovered after going to the scene.

He further said that the snake seems to have come from India. As the snake is highly venomous, it should not be released outside of a suitable location.

