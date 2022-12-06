Seven people murdered in seven dists

Seven people including three females have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Dinajpur, Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Narail, Mymensingh, Kurigram and Bhola, in recent times.

DINAJPUR: An HSC candidate was killed allegedly by rivals in Birganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon over a land dispute.

The incident took place in Bistapara area under Bhognagar Union in the upazila at around 2:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Akhi Akter, 19, daughter of Akhtarul Islam, a resident of the area. She was scheduled to take part in the HSC examination this year.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birganj Police Station (PS) Subrata Kumar said there had been a long standing dispute in between the deceased's father Akhatarul Islam and his cousin Rokeya Begum over a land.

As a sequel to it, they along with their people were locked into a clash with each other when Rokeya was going to occupy the land at noon, which left Akhatarul's daughter Akhi Akter critically injured.

She was rescued in critical condition and taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. She, later, succumbed to her injuries there while undergoing treatment.

The OC further said the law enforcers have detained five people for interrogation over the incident.

The arrested persons are: Rashida Begum, Sabina Akter, Shakil Hossain, Mister and Rubel.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

BOGURA: A medical student, who was stabbed in the district on November 23, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.

Deceased Meheraj Hossain Fahim, 26, was the son of Nur Mohammed, hailed from Sabujbagh area in Dhaka. He was a final-year student at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Agitated student of the medical college blocked the Bogura-Rangpur highway in Silimpur area at around 4:30pm demanding justice over the death of their classmate.

On November 23, Fahim engaged in an altercation with food vendors Shakil and Farid for serving him unhygienic food. At one stage of the altercation, Shakil stabbed the student with a knife, leaving him severely injured.

He was then rescued by locals and immediately taken to the SZRMCH for treatment.

Later on, Fahim was shifter to a hospital in Dhaka on November 28 following the deterioration of his condition.

He breathed his last there in the afternoon, said SZRMCH Deputy Director Dr Abdul Wadud.

However, police arrested Shakil and Farid in this connection on November 24.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was killed and at least 20 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over collecting extortion money from pickup vans in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shital Mia, 60, a resident of Muktarpur Village in the upazila.

At least six houses were set afire and several others were vandalised during the clash.

According to local sources, Ibrahim Mia from Muktarpur Village had an altercation with Rahim Mia of Dharabhanga Village who works as lineman of Salim Ganj Bazar on Friday evening.

They locked into an argument as Rahim demanded Tk 200 as extortion from a pickup van that was unloading logs at Ibrahim's father Kabir Hossain's sawmill.

On Saturday morning, some residents of Muktarpur Village allegedly beat up Manik and Khokon Mia of Dharabhanga Village over the same incident.

As the news spread, some residents of Dharabhanga Village attacked Muktarpur Village with locally made sharp weapons, triggering a clash, which left Shital Mia and several others severely injured. They also looted valuables and vandalised houses at that time.

Later on, Shital Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way while being taken to Dhaka for treatment, said Nabinagar PS OC Saifuddin Anwar.

Malek Mia, Dulal Mia, Mehedi Hasan, Amir Mia, Suman Mia, Royal Mia, Mohammad Ali were among the injured.

OC Saifuddin said police brought the situation under control and then additional police were deployed in the area to avoid further collision.

NARAIL: A man was stabbed to death by his friend while playing cards in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Swagatam Bairagi, 28, son of Khokan Bairagi, a resident of Sholpur Dakshinpara Village under Singasholpur Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, deceased Swagatam Bairagi and his friend Pintu Biswas were locked into an argument over playing cards at around 12am. At one stage of the argument, Pintu Biswas stabbed Swagatam Bairagi with a knife, leaving Swagatam seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Narail Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Narail Sadar PS OC Mahmudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Arifur Rahman Riyad, 35, son of KBM Ahsan Ullah Ferdous, a resident of Kandipara area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Riyad when he was gossiping with another person in Faridpur Village at around 7:30pm, and stabbed him there, leaving the man critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued him and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have detained two people for questioning in this connection and are trying to arrest the other accused.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was killed and several others were injured during a clash between the two groups of bride and bridegroom in a marriage ceremony in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tohurun Nesa, a resident of a resident of Gulerhat Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Raisul Islam Ripon, a resident of Ghuntighar area in Bhurungamari Upazila, came to get married with Jasmin Akter in Gulerhat Village of Nageshwari Upazila on Thursday. At one stage of the marriage ceremony, the two groups of the bride and bridegroom were locked into a clash over the ornament of the bride in the evening, which left several people injured.

Of the injured, Tohurun Nesa, grandmother of the bride, succumbed to her injuries on way to a local hospital.

Kochakata PS OC Golam Mortaza said the law enforcers have arrested 12 people including the bridegroom in a case filed over the clash.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A housewife was hacked to death and her sister injured by miscreants in Char Fasson Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bokuli Begum, 35, wife of Bacchu Melka, a resident of Shikder Char area under Mujibnagar Union in the upazila.

The injured woman is Mukuli Begum, 40. She is a resident of the same area and the elder sister of the deceased.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a dispute over land is going on in between Bokuli's husband Bacchu Melka and one Shajahan Swapon alias Shajahan Sarder of the area for long.

As sequel to it, some supporters of Shajahan including Aslam, Juwel, Sohel, Alam and Mithu attacked the house of Bacchu at around 1:30am.

Bacchu was not at home at that time. The miscreants hacked Bacchu's wife Bokuli and her sister Mukuli indiscriminately there, leaving Bokuli dead on the spot and Mukuli severely injured.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Dularhat PS OC Anwarul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.









