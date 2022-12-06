World Soil Day observed in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 5: The World Soil Day-2022 was observed in the district on Monday in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.

Kishoreganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa presided over the meeting.

ADC Kazi Mohua Ahammad, Soil Resources Development Institute Senior Scientific Officer Md Aminul Islam, Assistant Commissioner Bablu Sutradhar, Consumer Rights Department Assistant Director Ridoy Ranjon Bonik, and CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, also spoke on the occasion.









