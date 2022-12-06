Video
Home Countryside

Two minors burnt inside locked house in Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Dec 5: Two minor children, aged about one and two-year-old, have been burnt to death inside a locked house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The identity of the deceased could not be identified immediately.
The incident took place in Jhikerhati area under Ghatamajhi Union of the upazila at around 12pm after their mother and grandmother went out of the house locking the door from outside.
When locals noticed smoke from the house, they rushed to the scene and doused the fire.
Later on, local people recovered the charred bodies of the minor children.
Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


