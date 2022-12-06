

Will EU oil embargo really hurt Russian war machine?



With the first phase of the European Union's ban on Russian crude oil and petroleum products kicking in on Monday, December 5, European countries will stop buying seaborne crude oil from Russia with limited exceptions, robbing Moscow of revenues that it needs to sustain its war efforts in Ukraine.



The embargo comes simultaneously with a price cap backed by the Group of Seven advanced economies on Russian oil, also meant to hurt Russia's oil earnings while ensuring that it does not send oil prices skyrocketing.



With the European Union having already shunned much of Russian oil over the past six months and Russia already selling much of its crude at steep discounts, it remains unclear just how big a blow the oil embargo and the price cap would inflict on Kremlin's war chest.



The EU announced in June it would ban Russian seaborne crude oil imports from December 5 and refined oil products from February 5 as part of its sixth sanctions package against Russia. The ban covers 90% of the EU's oil imports from Russia as a temporary exemption was made for pipeline crude oil.



The idea is to hurt the Russian oil industry, whose massive profits are being used by Moscow to bankroll its war in Ukraine. Last year, the EU imported about €70 billion ($74 billion) worth of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia.



The embargo also prohibits European shipping services providers from insuring and financing shippers carrying Russian oil to third countries if the cargo is bought above the price cap.



The measure is aimed at raising the cost of shipping Russian oil as in the absence of European firms, who are dominant players in shipping and other maritime services, Russian oil tankers would have to turn to less-efficient insurance markets.



The prospect of an embargo on Russian seaborne crude oil imports by its biggest buyer as well as a ban on maritime services made US authorities anxious, who feared the embargo would cause a massive spike in oil prices.



They proposed capping the price of Russian seaborne crude oil, a plan that would allow European firms to continue providing insurance and financial services to shippers carrying Russian oil to third countries as long as the oil is purchased at or below an agreed cap level. "This means essentially forcing the world into a buyers' cartel," Brussels-based Bruegel think tank said in July.



EU countries will not be allowed to buy seaborne Russian oil even if the prices are at or below $60 a barrel as the EU oil embargo supersedes the price cap plan.



The move is unlikely to cause a major dent in Russia's finances as Moscow is already selling much of its crude at around $60 a barrel. However, it would limit the country's oil profits in case global oil prices suddenly start soaring.



Russian oil output is set to fall by 1.4 million barrels per day next year after the EU embargo comes into effect, the International Energy Agency said last month.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday Moscow would not sell oil to countries that observe the price cap and that it was ready to cut production to compensate for lost exports.



"We are working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of a price cap instrument, regardless of what level is set, because such interference could further destabilize the market," said Novak.



Georg Zachmann, an energy expert at Bruegel, said Russia will not accept selling oil under the cap to "demonstrate independence, to put pressure on global markets and the West, [and] to avoid such price caps becoming an established instrument."



Oil markets are bracing for a much bigger disruption when the EU's import ban on Russian refined oil products like diesel comes into effect on February 5.

The IEA said the Western restrictions "will add further pressure on global oil balances, particularly on exceptionally tight diesel markets."



"The competition for non-Russian diesel barrels will be fierce, with EU countries having to bid cargoes from the US, Middle East and India away from their traditional buyers," it said.



Europe has been building up its diesel stocks ahead of the February 5 deadline by securing higher imports from the rest of the world over the past months. Europe's diesel imports from Russia have increased in the past two months from their post-war lows of 450,000 barrels a day in September, while imports from the rest of the world have more than doubled this year, Rystad Energy data showed.



"When it comes to diesel, the European Union is caught between a rock and a hard place," Rystad Energy's Mukesh Sahdev said. "Europe neither has the refining capacity to make diesel nor it can import to plug the hole that will be created by Feb 5."











