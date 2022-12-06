Eco-Town: A concept to establish waste recycling regime and expand circular economy



Mohammad Abdur Razzak

The concept of Eco-Town is not about building a typical town. The concept is about building an industrial enclave with facilities to recycle or up-cycle heterogeneous streams of wastes people generate every day for a comfortable living. Recycled products have domestic, commercial and industrial use. Products produced in the recycling plants within the Eco-Town can have interdependent use. For example, energy generated in the biogas or waste to energy plant can be used to run neighboring plants and illuminate the enclave. Bricks, tiles, RCC pipe etc produced from construction waste can be used in the building works within and outside the Eco-Town.



Benefits that an Eco-Town can provide are -expanded circular economy, creating employment, contribution to SDGs, value addition to environment, reducing pressure on precious land for waste disposal and importantly, creating a waste recycling regime setting the course for strong waste management.



The piece of land which will be allocated for Eco-Town will give perpetual economic dividend. The piece of land allocated crude dumping of Municipal Solid Waste will be turned into waste residual disposal site and can be used in perpetuity through landfill mining.



Waste generated in our daily life can be classified into two principal categories - Recyclable and Non-recyclable waste. Both these categories have different streams of wastes. Changing life style with economic development is adding new streams of wastes and volume of waste is also increasing. For example, disposable one time coffee cup is relatively new in the beverage market and its use is increasing. It is made of paper or polystyrene foam which is a type six plastic. Baby diapers, a non-recyclable item, have popular demand in the households. Wastes from the use of plastic has increased many folds. "On an average, 400 crore PET bottles are manufactured every year in Bangladesh and most of them are discarded after being used only once." Beside PET bottles, there are wide range of plastic products available in the consumer market.



Increasing use of mobile phone and other electrical and electronic goods are generating electrical and electronic wastes and the volume is on the rise. Generation of construction waste has increased too. Increased use of vehicles are generating both recyclable and non-recyclable automobile wastes. Medical waste is another stream of waste has grown in volume. So is the kitchen waste and commercial waste. Kitchen waste is the largest volume produced every day. The reality is, waste stream will continue to widen, waste volume in every stream increase and we will need waste management capable to deal with growing diversity of waste and the volume.



Wastes are increasingly becoming complex because of technology used in manufacturing. At the same, timewasters are becoming valuable resources to recycle or up cycle. For example, all of the approximate 5,000 (gold, silver and bronze)medals distributed throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 in Japan were made entirely of recycled materials. "A two-year project that involved Japanese citizens donating their used-electronic devices, over 78,985 tons of mobile phones, digital cameras, handheld games and laptops were melted down" to produce Olympic gold medals, the most coveted prize that one athlete would aspire."In all, organizers estimate that over six million phones were donated." According to BTRC, Bangladesh had 176.94 million mobile subscribers in 2021 . According to a projection made in 2017 by ReTem Corporation of Japan, approximately 8.4 million mobile phones were to be discarded in 2021 in Dhaka which could produce about 1,169 ton electronic wastes.



Waste recycling is a complex job involving investment, technology and specialized knowledge backed by government's congenial policy support. For example, producing animal feed from food waste is different from the technology and knowledge required to smelt and extract precious materials from electronic wastes. Compost produced from organic waste need to meet certain technical parameters set by the Department of Agriculture Extension to use in agriculture/plantation. Similarly, animal feed produced from food waste is likely to require endorsement by the Department of Live Stock.



At present different types of wastes are recycled in Bangladesh both formally and informally using modern technology and primitive processes. Wastes being recycled include organic waste, PET bottles, can, bottle glass, discarded rubber, electrical and electronic waste, tyre, construction waste, X-ray sheet etc. The worst and most dangerous has been the recycling of plastic components of medical waste. Small and medium recyclers cannot afford to employ modern technology. Environmental issues are also not well taken care of.



Many wastes in the waste streams are non-recyclables. Labels on the PET bottles and other containers, Styrofoam cups and plates, vehicle wind shield, medicine strip, packets of junk foods, sheet glass, baby diaper are a few to name. These non-recyclables do not have economic value and eventually either left in the environment or ends up at the waste dumping site. These non-recyclables and, even recyclable wastes, stay in the environment for years before they are gone. For example, Styrofoam cup takes 50 years to biodegrade, aluminum can takes 200 years and a plastic bottle takes 450 years. A well designed and well set out industrial enclave called Eco-Town, can treat wastes both in the recyclable and non-recyclable category, multiply the circular economy and contribute to green growth of the environment.



The writer is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy, is a former Chief Waste Management Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation







