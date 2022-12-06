Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Perilous air pollution triggering numerous health hazards

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Perilous air pollution triggering numerous health hazards

Perilous air pollution triggering numerous health hazards

A recent World Bank (WB) report titled - "Breathing Heavy: New Evidence on Air Pollution and Health in Bangladesh" - assessed impacts of outdoor air pollution on physical and mental health in Dhaka and Sylhet.

In order to reduce air pollution impacts on health, the WB report recommended immediate actions, including improving public health services and response mechanisms, improving air pollution data monitoring systems, investing in early warning systems, and engaging in further research.

We have enough reasons to take the latest WB report as an urgent wakeup call.

However, the report specifically placed major construction sites and roads with heavy traffic congestion under the category of areas with highest air pollution. At these sites, the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) - considered most hazardous to health is on average 150 percent above the WHO Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) - equivalent to smoking about 1.7 cigarettes per day.

The second highest concentration of PM2.5 levels is found near brick kilns in Greater Dhaka, which is 136 percent above the WHO AQG - equivalent to smoking 1.6 cigarettes per day.

What is even more disturbing in the WB report is that it clearly mentioned air pollution was the second largest cause of deaths and disability in Bangladesh while gobbling up about 3.9 to 4.4 percent of the country's GDP. Moreover, Dhaka's growing air pollution is directly responsible for a number of mental and physical health hazards for our children and elderly city dwellers.

We have often penned in a number of previous editorials that exposure to high level of air pollution significantly raises risks of breathing difficulties, cough, lower respiratory tract infections as well as depression and other health conditions. In particular, children under 5 years, inhabitants over 60 and people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart or respiratory conditions are most vulnerable to air pollution.

Need of the hour is to reduce Dhaka's deadly air pollution to the bare minimum.

 We draw urgent attention of government authorities concerned and act upon the WB recommendations related to improve public health services, response mechanisms including upgrade air pollution data monitoring systems in our cities. In addition, it is equally important to invest in early warning systems and get engaged in further research programmes as recommended in the report.

The least we expect of the WB report is to be shelved gathering dust at our government offices.

Last but never the least, breathing and respiratory problems are likely to shoot up with the onset of winter, and intensifying air pollution would only worsen existing health hazards , unless brought under control immediately.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Perilous air pollution triggering numerous health hazards
Export earnings outshine against all odds
No end in consumers’ woes with kitchen market
Hill tracts under the grip of ‘Toll collectors’
25 years of Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord
Alarming rise in indiscriminate use of antibiotics
PM’s valuable advice to guardians
High Court asks a significant question to ACC   


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft