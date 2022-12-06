

Perilous air pollution triggering numerous health hazards



In order to reduce air pollution impacts on health, the WB report recommended immediate actions, including improving public health services and response mechanisms, improving air pollution data monitoring systems, investing in early warning systems, and engaging in further research.



We have enough reasons to take the latest WB report as an urgent wakeup call.



However, the report specifically placed major construction sites and roads with heavy traffic congestion under the category of areas with highest air pollution. At these sites, the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) - considered most hazardous to health is on average 150 percent above the WHO Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) - equivalent to smoking about 1.7 cigarettes per day.



The second highest concentration of PM2.5 levels is found near brick kilns in Greater Dhaka, which is 136 percent above the WHO AQG - equivalent to smoking 1.6 cigarettes per day.



What is even more disturbing in the WB report is that it clearly mentioned air pollution was the second largest cause of deaths and disability in Bangladesh while gobbling up about 3.9 to 4.4 percent of the country's GDP. Moreover, Dhaka's growing air pollution is directly responsible for a number of mental and physical health hazards for our children and elderly city dwellers.



We have often penned in a number of previous editorials that exposure to high level of air pollution significantly raises risks of breathing difficulties, cough, lower respiratory tract infections as well as depression and other health conditions. In particular, children under 5 years, inhabitants over 60 and people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart or respiratory conditions are most vulnerable to air pollution.



Need of the hour is to reduce Dhaka's deadly air pollution to the bare minimum.



We draw urgent attention of government authorities concerned and act upon the WB recommendations related to improve public health services, response mechanisms including upgrade air pollution data monitoring systems in our cities. In addition, it is equally important to invest in early warning systems and get engaged in further research programmes as recommended in the report.



The least we expect of the WB report is to be shelved gathering dust at our government offices.



Last but never the least, breathing and respiratory problems are likely to shoot up with the onset of winter, and intensifying air pollution would only worsen existing health hazards , unless brought under control immediately.

