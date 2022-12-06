Video
British Council unveils Global Alumni UK Network

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Observer Desk

The British Council recently announced the official global launch of Alumni UK, a global network of international UK higher education alumni, at the opening reception of its Going Global Asia Pacific 2022 conference in Singapore. The British Council is hosting the first regional edition of its flagship global higher education conference in Singapore while also commemorating 75 years of its presence in the city-state.
All international UK alumni who have spent at least one term studying at a UK higher education institution, including transnational education and online learning, are invited to join the global Alumni UK network where registration is free: https://alumniuk.britishcouncil.org/register.
By joining Alumni UK, individuals can grow their professional networks and connect with people living in every corner of the world who have studied at a UK university. In addition to building professional connections, the network aims to bring people together to collaborate on tackling global challenges. Being part of the free Alumni UK exclusive network also offers access to events and training hosted locally, regionally, and globally. Alumni will regularly have opportunities to learn from senior leaders and industry experts. By being a part of the Alumni UK network, people can celebrate their mutual connection to the UK and also continue to improve their English language skills.



