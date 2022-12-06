BD taking necessary measures to prevent dengue: Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said Bangladesh has taken all necessary measures including proper medical facilities to tackle dengue disease.

He made the comments when Ambassador of Switzerland in Dhaka Nathalie Chuard met with him at the health ministry, an official release said.

During the meeting, Nathalie Chuard said the Swiss government wants to extend its cooperation for the development of health sector in Bangladesh.

The health minister apprised the Swiss ambassador of remarkable development in the health sector and he sought cooperation from Swiss government for further improvement of overall health system.

Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari today also met with Health Minister Zahid Maleque at his ministry.








