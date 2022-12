Death anniv

He was the first unit commander of Godagari upazila. He organised the resistance face against the occupation Army during the Liberation War.

A doa mahfil and discussion meeting will be held in memory of Abdur Razzak by the Godagari Upazila Nagorik Committee.











