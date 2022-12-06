Video
One held with 3-kg ganja in Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RANGPUR, Dec 5: Tajhat Thana Police of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) in a raid seized three kilograms of ganja and arrested one person from Rahman Filling Station area on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in the city on Sunday night.
"On a tip off, a team of Tajhat Thana Police led by its Sub-inspector Md. Abu Chhaiyum Talukder conducted the raid there and arrested the man with the ganja at 8:40 pm," said a press release issued here on Monday.
The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Nazrul Islam, 30, son of Mohammad Amjad Hossain of village Gorak Mandal in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district. "A case was filed in this connection against the detainee under the Narcotics Control Act 2018 with Tajhat Thana Police of RpMP," the release added.     -BSS


One held with 3-kg ganja in Rangpur
