City News

4-day International Fleet Review-2022 begins today in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 5: A four day International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 with participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh kicks off at Inani today.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to formally inaugurate the IFR on Wednesday and review the fleet as the chief guest, according to Bangladesh Navy website.
Bangladesh Navy is organizing the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.
It will be the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many nations including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.
The IFR-2022 will serve as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.
The navy headquarters expect that the IFR will be a great opportunity for Bangladesh in general and Bangladesh Navy in particular will interact with world navies in Bangladeshi waters, promote tourism and infrastructure development in the coastal areas of the country.     -BSS


