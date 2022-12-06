Video
Murder after abduction

Police recover child’s body from Dinajpur

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

DINAJPUR, Dec 5: The body of a child who was abducted and murdered in Dinajpur's Khansama upazila was recovered by police early Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Arifuzzaman, 8, son of Atiur Rahman from Kayempur Daktarpara area of Khamarpara union under the upazila. Arif was a second-grade student at the local Chehelgazi Kindergarten School.
Police have also detained Shariful Islam, a college student, in connection with the abduction and killing.
According to locals, Arif went missing on Friday afternoon while playing in the field. Later, Shariful called the child's father on that night and asked for a ransom of Tk 1 lakh. Instead of giving in to Shariful's demand, Arif's father lodged a General Diary with the local police station.    -UNB


