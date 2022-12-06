Video
Not possible to make country beautiful sans volunteers: Zakir

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
DU Correspondent

Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md Zakir Hossain speaking at a seminar marking the International Volunteer Day organised by VSO at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building in Dhaka University campus on Monday. photo: observer

Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md Zakir Hossain speaking at a seminar marking the International Volunteer Day organised by VSO at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building in Dhaka University campus on Monday. photo: observer

Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md Zakir Hossain on Monday said it is not possible to build the country beautiful without volunteers.
He said currently about ten lakh volunteers are working in the country, adding, "The youths struggled during the National Language Movement voluntarily and they liberated the country."
Speaking as chief guest, the State Minister said this at a seminar marking the International Volunteer Day organised by Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building at Dhaka University (DU) campus on Monday.
Zakir Hossain said the government has undertaken many initiatives including formation of the Voluntary Policy with the aim to develop the country.
He urged the volunteers across the country to come forward to fight any disastrous situation. He also asked for further help from them to prevent early marriage in the country.
Acting country Director of the VSO Khabirul Haque Kamal delivered the welcome speech with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
Country Representative of Malala Fund Mosharraf Tansen presented the keynote papers while progamme director of British Council David Knox, Education Advisor of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Mohammad Golam Kibria, Programme Development Specialist of USAID Shaheen Bin Siraz and Executive Director of Sesame Bangladesh Mohammad Shah Alam also addressed the function.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman also urged the young generation to contribute to the socio-economic development through participation in voluntary activities.
Khadimul Haque hoped the volunteers of the country will get more advantages so that they can work more and stressed the need for unity in works for the betterment of the country.
Several representatives from the government, donor agencies, NGO, International NGO, CSO, UN, Youth Organisations, Volunteer and Civil Society participated in the event.
The event was divided into four sessions 'Volunteerism to Rebuild the Nation', 'Climate Change & Youth Actions', 'Gender-Based Violence (GBV) & Women Empowerment' and 'Youth & Entrepreneurship'.
120 voluntary organisations from 64 districts were felicitated for their outstanding voluntary works at the function.


