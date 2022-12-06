‘Improving soil health crucial to increase crop production’

RANGPUR, Dec 5: Experts at a post-rally discussion on Monday stressed on improving soil health by enhancing use of organic fertilisers to enhance crop production and ensure food security amid climate change.

They viewed this at the discussion held at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) here.

The district administration and Rangpur divisional office of the Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) jointly organised the programs in observance of the World Soil Day- 2022 with the theme 'Soils, where food begins' in the city.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Naznin inaugurated a colorful rally that paraded the city streets and returned to the DC office.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Naznin attended the discussion as chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Md Golam Rabbani in the chair.

Senior Scientific Officer at Rangpur divisional office of SRDI Khandaker Taheratul Hosna gave a presentation narrating the importance of creating awareness on soil health and challenges of proper soil management to establish a healthy ecosystem. -BSS











