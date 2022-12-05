Video
Extreme salinity poses serious health hazard to coastal women

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Banani Mallick

Arati Dafadar, 19, an expecting mother, lives in Kalabogi village, located at the southern end of Khulna district under Dacope Upazila near the Sundarban, an extreme saline-prone area in Bangladesh and badly impacted due to climate change.
The impact of extreme salinity poses serious health hazard to women, particularly the pregnant women.
"I always feel very tired and weak after becoming pregnant. Sometimes even I cannot breathe properly. I have rash all over my body causing serious itching making me unable to sleep at night," Arati said while talking to the Daily Observer.
When asked about the pattern of her work, responding to this query, she said that they use saline water for their daily household works -- bathing, agricultural work, livestock rearing, shrimp hatching and other economic activities.
Another woman, named Sona Banu, an elderly woman, lives in a village is called Dhumghat of Iswaripur union, under Shyamnagar upazilla in Satkhira district, said neither she nor her parents even nor her grandparents have heard about such diseases.
Referring to a disease called Leucorrhea, she said that almost all adolescent girls and women are suffering from this disease.
"This disease makes our women folks weak. Sometimes they also feel burning in the surrounding area of their private parts, we do not know how we will get relief from it," said Sona Banu.
Sitara Ahmed, a local doctor of Shamnagar General Hospital, noted that the number of miscarriages and abortion rate has increased over the last few years.
Between 2012 and 2017 the icddr,b scientists registered 12,867 pregnancies in the coastal area and they found that women, living within 20km of the coastline and 7m above sea level were 1.3 times more likely to miscarry and face other health hazards than women who live inland.
Besides, coastal women are now suffering from complex diseases like uterine cancer due to salt water and the number is increasing and sometimes even these women are being forced to have the uterus cut off at a young age.
Some must have hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to save their lives and this type of surgery is leading to complications in their married lives.
Talking with the Daily Observer, Rabeya Khatun, 25, a homemaker in Datnakhali village of Burigualini upazila under Sathira district said that very recently she had cut off her uterus as it was turning to cancer.
Dr Bidhan Roy, who works at a private clinic in Shamnagar upazila, said that in 2020, at least 8 hysterectomies were conducted at the clinic.  Lelin Choudhury, health expert, said that the main reason behind such health problems is the proximity to salinity which is a direct effect of climate change.
"Women's reproductive health in many of the char (shoal) and coastal areas of Bangladesh is in jeopardy because of their proximity to toxic salty water. Useful Bifido bacteria get killed and harmful pathogenic bacteria infect sensitive parts including the uterus: this ultimately leads to miscarriage and infertility," Choudhury added.
According to a study conducted on pregnant women in different upazilas of Khulna and Satkhira districts, excessive salt water and consumption has increased the rate of uterine disease, high blood pressure, pregnancy convulsions, miscarriage and even premature birth.
However, if we follow the guidelines of World Health Organisation, a person should not consume more than five grams of salt per day, but in reality the coastal people have to consume more than 16 grams of salt per day, which is many times more than people in others parts of the country.



