Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda didn't 'cheat,' she 'mismanaged' Zia orphanage fund, claims Nazrul

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
City Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan on Sunday said that Khaleda Zia was punished for mismanaging 'Zia Orphanage Fund'. But, she didn't embezzle the money.
"A Prime Minister is in charge of many institutions. It is not possible for a prime minister to take care of everything. She didn't loot the fund. At present, the Orphanage Fund has more than Tk 8 crore in its account. The former PM was punished illogically as part of a conspiracy to oust her from politics," Nazrul Islam Khan said while exchanging views with the journalists at a city hotel in Rajshahi.
Blaming the government for creating obstacle for the BNP activists to join the mass rally, Nazrul Islam said that due to the government's obstruction, the 3-hour rally has become a rally of three days. People from all sections have joined the rally in Rajshahi.
"The people of Rajshahi gave them food. They have stood beside them in various problems. Their suffering has come up in front of everyone, in front of the world. Many don't team up but have helped us," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extreme salinity poses serious health hazard to coastal women
Pilgrims must provide biometric data to get Umrah visa
Khaleda didn't 'cheat,' she 'mismanaged' Zia orphanage fund, claims Nazrul
Apparel export to US rise by 51pc in June
HC orders probe into 3 banks' loan scam
Mehidy powers Bangladesh to thrilling ODI win over India
12kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 46 more
World Cup without booze a 'different' atmosphere


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft