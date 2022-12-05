Khaleda didn't 'cheat,' she 'mismanaged' Zia orphanage fund, claims Nazrul

RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan on Sunday said that Khaleda Zia was punished for mismanaging 'Zia Orphanage Fund'. But, she didn't embezzle the money.

"A Prime Minister is in charge of many institutions. It is not possible for a prime minister to take care of everything. She didn't loot the fund. At present, the Orphanage Fund has more than Tk 8 crore in its account. The former PM was punished illogically as part of a conspiracy to oust her from politics," Nazrul Islam Khan said while exchanging views with the journalists at a city hotel in Rajshahi.

Blaming the government for creating obstacle for the BNP activists to join the mass rally, Nazrul Islam said that due to the government's obstruction, the 3-hour rally has become a rally of three days. People from all sections have joined the rally in Rajshahi.

"The people of Rajshahi gave them food. They have stood beside them in various problems. Their suffering has come up in front of everyone, in front of the world. Many don't team up but have helped us," he added.







