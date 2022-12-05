Apparel export to US rise by 51pc in June

Bangladesh's export of readymade garment (RMG) products to the US market has increased by 50.98 per cent in July, the first month of this fiscal year, than the previous month of June of last FY.

Experts say when the global economic recovery programme started after the corona pandemic, the country's export income started increasing. Months after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, export earnings continued to rise.

But the current year comes with risks. Export orders have decreased, exports have also slowed down a bit. It was assumed that purchasing power would decrease due to inflation in Europe and America. This will impact the demand for export products including ready-made garments. Its symptoms are also seen in the export orders.

The US official source 'Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA)' released the latest RMG import statistics of the USA for the period of January-September 2022.

As per the data of OTEXA, USA imported US$7.55 billion worth apparel from Bangladesh during the mentioned period of time. During this period their apparel import from Bangladesh grew by 50.98 per cent. In Jan-Sep, 2022 USA's apparel import from the world increased by 34.61per cent. With 8.54 per cent share Bangladesh remains the third apparel import source for the USA.

With 22.48per cent share China is the largest supplier of apparel to the USA, followed by Vietnam with 18.51 per cent share. During the first ten months of 2022, USA's imports from China grew by 28.94per cent and reached $17.72billion. At the same time, imports from Vietnam stood at $14.59 billion with 34.69per cent year-on-year growth.

Other top apparel suppliers of USA having significant growth are Indonesia 54.66per cent, India 53.39per cent, Cambodia 46.58per cent, Pakistan 40.11per cent and South Korea 39.61per cent year-on-year respectively.

But you have to understand that these orders were placed in May when the global situation was not as volatile as now. We have been pointing to the fact that this growth is just a short term phenomena, not a sustainable one and we are already getting an impression from the global brands and buyers in favour of that. The revenge shopping which popped up among the US customers has already been declining, said Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He said that you are well aware of the fact that due to the aftermath of Covid-19 and geopolitical crisis, global trade and economy is going through a dire situation right now. High fuel price and shortage of supply is portraying a negative impact on the global scenario.

According to OTEXA, Bangladesh has long been the third largest garment exporter in the US market. Last year, Bangladesh reached a new milestone in the export of manufactured garments to the US market. In the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, the country exported ready-made garments worth $ 9 billion, which is Tk 84,198 crore in local Taka. This export is 51.57 per cent more than last fiscal year 2020-21. In that fiscal year, the United States exported $5.94 billion worth of clothing.

Due to the good growth in the US market, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the total export of ready-made garments was worth Tk 4,261 crore. In this case, the growth has been 35.47 per cent. Apparel exports were worth $3,145 million in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Even after the war with Ukraine, the export of clothing to the Russian market has not decreased much. In the last fiscal year, Russia exported $58 billion worth of garments. The previous fiscal year's exports were worth $ 59 billion.

Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear manufacturers, said, "We think the demand for ready-made garments in Bangladesh for US buyers will continue to grow." According to our estimates, the country's export growth will be more than 25 per cent this year.

Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of which has increased slightly in the European market.

Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe, where inflation-wracked consumers are paying higher prices for all goods.







