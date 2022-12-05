HC orders probe into 3 banks' loan scam

The High Court Division on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to probe into alleged loan scams of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited and First Security Islami Bank Limited and submit reports within four months.

Chattogram-based S Alam Group allegedly borrowed Tk 30,000 crore from Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and also took loans from two other banks, though the group

was entitled to borrow a maximum ofTk215 crore from the IBBL.

In a suo moto rule, a bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Department of Police to submit probe reports by April 5.

The bench issued the rule following reports published by national dailies exposing the alleged scam.

The bench fixed April 5 for holding further hearing on the issue.

The bench also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take action against in the loan scams should not be declared illegal.

Secretaries of the ministries of finance, law and home, Bangladesh Bank Governor, the ACC chairman and the heads of BFIU and the CID have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

The bench also ordered the chairman of S Alam Group to submit relevant documents regarding the loan taken by the group and the authenticity of the allegations brought against them in newspaper reports.

It also sought the names and addresses of the bank officials involved with the lending.

A national daily published a report on November 24 under the heading ''Nasty November' for Islami Bank".

Another national daily in a report published on November 29, alleged 'Tk 7,246 CR in loans were extended to nine firms: BB probing 'breach of rules' at Islami Bank' while another daily in a report published on November 30, alleged that 'S Alam Group lifts Tk 30,000cr in loans from IBBL alone'.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin for the state.















