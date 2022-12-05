Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC orders probe into 3 banks' loan scam

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff correspondent

The High Court Division on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to probe into alleged loan scams of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited and First Security Islami Bank Limited and submit reports within four months.
Chattogram-based S Alam Group allegedly  borrowed Tk 30,000 crore from Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and also took loans from two other banks, though the group
was entitled to borrow a maximum ofTk215 crore from the IBBL.
In a suo moto rule, a bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Department of Police to submit probe reports by April 5.
The bench issued the rule following reports published by national dailies exposing the alleged scam.
The bench fixed April 5 for holding further hearing on the issue.
The bench also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take action against in the loan scams should not be declared illegal.
Secretaries of the ministries of finance, law and home, Bangladesh Bank Governor, the ACC chairman and the heads of BFIU and the CID have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.
The bench also ordered the chairman of S Alam Group to submit relevant documents regarding the loan taken by the group and the authenticity of the allegations brought against them in newspaper reports.
It also sought the names and addresses of the bank officials involved with the lending.
A national daily published a report on November 24 under the heading ''Nasty November' for Islami Bank".
Another national daily in a report published on  November 29, alleged 'Tk 7,246 CR in loans were extended to nine firms: BB probing 'breach of rules' at Islami Bank' while another daily in a report published on November 30, alleged that 'S Alam Group lifts Tk 30,000cr in loans from IBBL alone'.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin for the state.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extreme salinity poses serious health hazard to coastal women
Pilgrims must provide biometric data to get Umrah visa
Khaleda didn't 'cheat,' she 'mismanaged' Zia orphanage fund, claims Nazrul
Apparel export to US rise by 51pc in June
HC orders probe into 3 banks' loan scam
Mehidy powers Bangladesh to thrilling ODI win over India
12kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 46 more
World Cup without booze a 'different' atmosphere


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft