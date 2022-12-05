Video
Home Front Page

12kg LPG cylinder to cost Tk 46 more

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Tk 3.84 per kg to Tk 108.09, from previous price of Tk 104.26 per kg, as Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Sunday announced the latest price of gas for the month of December.
As per the new price, a retail consumer will get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,297, instead of Tk 1,251. The price has been increased by Tk 46.
LPG prices for other sizes of cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up rationally, said BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, who announced the new price at a virtual press briefing in the city.
As per the announcement, the price of 'auto gas' (LPG used for motor vehicles) was increased too - to 60.41 per litre from previous price of Tk 58.28 per litre, up by Tk 2.13 per litre.
The new price will be effective from 6:00pm on Sunday (December 4, 2022).
The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain as usual as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.
The LPG price went up to the highest, Tk 1,439 (per 12kg cylinder), in the local market, following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February this year.
LPG price in Bangladesh was the lowest at Tk 1,225 for a 12kg cylinder in January this year and it witnessed continuous hikes in February, March and April.    -UNB


